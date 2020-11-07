American Education Week is next week, Nov. 16-20. What a great time to express our gratitude to our students, staff, families, and members of our community for their hard work and commitment to providing and using the best public education for our community.
American Education Week is a week sponsored by the National Education, the Dept. of Education, the American Legion, and nearly all major state and national professional education organizations to celebrate public schools in our communities.
This year for American Education Week let’s celebrate the extraordinary collaboration of so many different groups of people in the Waunakee Community School District contributing to our public education. At a time in which we all have been mightily challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen how significantly we depend upon each other to safely give our students the best education possible.
As the WCSD Board of Education, we thank all those involved in this enterprise of educating our students.
First and foremost, we thank our students who have shown great courage, determination, and resilience as they have gone about their business of being students and making the best of the challenging realities resulting from COVID-19. Every day they do their best in learning environments far different from what they experienced pre-COVID. We appreciate and congratulate them for their hard work, mindfulness, and extraordinary efforts in a difficult time.
Likewise, we are most grateful to the parents and families in our communities who support their children’s education on a daily basis, especially now. Parents, grandparents, relatives, and caregivers have all responded to the challenge of assisting our students. We appreciate and value the hard work and exemplary engagement our families have shown, during this pandemic, and for advocating for the best for their children and our community, working with our schools to provide the resources our students and staff need during these daunting times.
We are most appreciative for the extraordinary effort, leadership, and commitment to our students by our outstanding staff:
- our administrators — district and building level
- classroom teachers
- administrative support staff
- administrative assistants
- para-educators
- substitute teachers
- custodians and maintenance staff
- IT staff, food service staff, bus drivers, and crossing guards.
During this most daunting of times, your hard work and extra hours of dedicated service has been nothing short of exceptional. Thank you for selflessly sharing the gifts of your exceptional talents, positive attitudes, and commitment to excellence with our students and our community.
Finally, we are also appreciative for the tremendous community support the WCSD receives from our community partners:
- PTO organizations
- daycare and after school care providers
- booster groups
- parent leadership and advisory committees
- our business partnerships
- tax payers
We invite all of you during American Education Week and throughout the year to express your gratitude to all these special people who contribute so selflessly to public education in the WCSD. Together, we all make a difference.
Waunakee Community School District, Board of Education:
David Boetcher, Mike Brandt, Judy Engebretson, Joan Ensign, Jack Heinemann
Mark Hetzel, Brain Hoefer
