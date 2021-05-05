Alyson Schaefer and a team of ladies are helping kids through tough times. She and her team are hosting their next workshop May 15 at the Cherokee Country Club from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
This event is called “See The Real Me.” It will be a day packed with engaging speakers and mindful activities. Tickets are $25 and include a lunch and swag bag. For more information, check out “Mental Fitness 4 Teens” on Facebook and Instagram.
Are you making a difference or an impact in the Waunakee community? If so, we would love to hear about it!
Kerri Kane has begun writing a weekly column, titled Making an Impact.
Waunakee residents can reach out to her by email if they have something you would like to share at kerriakane@gmail.com.
Stories should be limited to three to four sentences She looks forward to hearing from you and to your inspiring life stories.
