To the WCSD families:
As the Waunakee Community School DIstrict (WCSD) Board of Education we want you to be aware of the impact of the Joint Finance Committe’s 2020/21-2021/22 Education Budget on the WCSD.
The JFC proposal would have a catastrophic effect on our finances. The following are some of the crippling effects the budget would have:
- $0/student increase in Student Revenue Limit compared to $179/student in the 2020/21 school year, approximately $772,564.
-$0 increase in the per student categorical aid.
-No increase in Spec. Ed. categorical aid reimbursement percentage compared to the $452,430 increase last year.
- A total increase of $48,248 in state aid compared to approximately $1.2 million in the 2020/21 school year
- Additionally, we were slated to receive approximately $1.8 million for the second round of federal stimulus funds ($.7 million less than our COVID costs for the 2020/21 school year) but due to the Legislative criteria for allocating the federal funds based on the total numbers of low income students and actual face to face time instruction, we expect to receive only a fraction of the federal funding for our district.
We respectfully encourage your advocacy on behalf of the WCSD with the Joint Finance Committee asking them to provide sufficient state revenues to meet the inflationary expenses of running our school district as well as meeting our COVID expenses. Additionally we ask that you advocate with the Governor asking him to veto the entire state budget and work collaboratively with the JFC to provide a budget more in line with the past four years.
We thank you for whatever support you can provide. Clearly having a reduction in state revenues from $1.2 million to only $48,248 will have a significant negative impact on our ability to provide the resources necessary to provide the excellent educational programming the WCSD is known for.
Sincerely,
The WCSD Board of Education:
Joan Ensign, Board President; Mark Hetzel, Board Vice President; Jack Heinemann, Board Treasurer; Judy Engebretson, Board Clerk; David Boetcher, Board Director; Ted Frey, Board Director; Brian Hoefer, Board Director