In support of Sam Kaufmann
As a member of the community, I believe that it is of the utmost importance that we elect candidates for the Village Board that want to help this village. This is why I wholeheartedly support village board candidate Sam Kaufmann.
As a member of the same class as Kaufmann, I have worked with him many a time throughout our 13 years together at the Waunakee Community School District. More specifically I have worked with Sam in the Science Olympiad for five years. His dedication to his craft has led to much success in competitions as well as becoming an asset to the middle school team as a mentor. I believe that this dedication will translate beautifully into work on the village board.
Another thing that I would like to mention is his vast knowledge of government systems in the state of Wisconsin. In 2019, Sam Kaufmann competed in the inaugural Wisconsin Civics Games competition. He along, with a few other teammates, were able to qualify for the finals held at the capitol. The success that he endured in the civics competition speaks to the level of knowledge he possesses in the field of local government.
With regards to his stance as a candidate, he has said that he wants to prioritize citizen input on the village board. In order to do so he is willing to write a newsletter including meeting agendas and respond to all constituent emails. This dedication to citizen input shows that Sam Kaufmann cares about the opinions of the citizens of Waunakee and will implement those ideas in his time serving on the Village Board. As someone who just recently became an eligible voter, I am proud to say that I will be voting for Sam Kaufmann on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. I urge you to do the same.
Grant Hall
Ted Frey on the ballot for school board
My name is Ted Frey. I am running for a seat on the Waunakee Community School Board representing the Town of Westport and Cities of Middleton and Madison in the April 6 election. I’m proud to call the Waunakee community my home for the last 24 years. When my wife Rebecca and I purchased a house in Westport we thought we might stay for five years. We didn’t have any children but hoped to start a family.
Having both grown up in the area (Sauk City), we knew the great reputation of Waunakee schools. Sure, when I was in school and the Sauk Prairie Eagles battled the Waunakee Warriors I may have had different thoughts … but, that was another time. Now we have four incredible children, two of whom have graduated and are continuing their education at UW-Whitewater and UW-Madison. The others are attending Waunakee High School and Middle School. Waunakee schools have contributed greatly to all of their success.
I earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering from UW-Madison and was an Engineering Manager at Techline here in Waunakee for 15 years. I currently provide engineering support for a company my brother started. He is one of my seven siblings. I’m the second youngest and am fortunate to have grown up in a family with strong values with faith and education being two of the most important. These taught my siblings and I many life lessons along the way.
The process of educating children, and its scope, has really evolved. We are fortunate to have incredible tools that allow families to access vast amounts of information at any time. The pandemic has posed many challenges, yet technology allowed learning to take place virtually.
And while there are many ways in which education has evolved today, there are still some core values that remain constant: providing the best educational opportunities for students, respectfulness across students, staff and community, and the need to advocate for our students.
I have seen the importance of being involved in your own child’s development and I am running for Waunakee School Board to bring that same advocacy for all students and their parents in their educational journey.
I would appreciate your vote on April 6.
Thank you.
Ted Frey
