As Waunakee’s 150th year grew closer, Village of Waunakee officials set out to honor the Ho-Chunk history of this land, a history that spans thousands of years prior to the arrival of white settlers. Village trustees got their first look at how that process might unfold at their meeting last Monday when presented with a Land Acknowledgment Statement.
As the Tribune has reported, that statement, a collaboration between Ho-Chunk and village leaders, is meant to include actions beyond the words and is just a first step toward reconciliation.
Village leaders partnered with the Ho-Chunk Nation through a UniverCity Year project in 2020, and the Land Acknowledgment statement is one product of that work. The community will likely see others, including more educational programs about the Ho-Chunk culture, art installations and environmental stewardship projects.
Included in the information for village trustees is a page of content proposed for the village’s website. It notes that the Ho-Chunk people “have been living in their ancestral territories for at least 12,000 years, which is corroborated by archaeological evidence and oral traditions.”
Bill Quackenbush, the Ho-Chunk historian cited therein, spoke to the Waunakee Rotary Club about that history, emphasizing the importance of the oral tradition in its preservation. He pointed out that Ho-Chunk words are much more descriptive of the environment; for instance Dejope or Tejop, the name for the Madison area, translates to four lakes.
Quackenbush also provided more detail about that archaeological evidence of the Ho-Chunk’s history, noting that archaeological surveys found unique soils. Ho-Chunk elders explained the find. According to oral history, those soils were left from the glacial era, when dams formed, forcing the Wisconsin River to flow in the opposite direction. When the dams collapsed, rushing waters brought soils from upstream.
The history prepared for the village’s website explains that the Ho-Chunk’s ability to inhabit Wisconsin for more than 10,000 years “stems from their ideology about their relationship with their surroundings. They do not view the environment as a collection of resources waiting to be exploited like mainstream culture does: rather, they view themselves as an integral part of the environment, and therefore revere and respect it.”
It also explains why places like the Dane County region are named after environmental features, like the lakes, rather than people.
These past few weeks, as our air has been heavy with wildfire smoke, the idea that we have much to learn from indigenous people about respecting our land seems appealing. As Ho-Chunk Nation spokesperson Ryan Greendeer pointed out at last week’s village board meeting, our recent history here has been unkind to our waterways, as evidenced by mercury levels in the fish and blue-green algae. Our actions have impacted Ho-Chunk people’s way of life.
As we continue forward as a community, as a state and a nation, learning some of these values can only open our minds to new possibilities and new relationships with our fellow citizens and the land gives us life.