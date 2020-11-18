It has been eight months now, a long time for our world to be so different. At first, we all banded together, listening to our public health departments, and flattened the curve from March through May. Then we enjoyed a beautiful summer where things felt almost normal. We physically distanced outside and had a touch of normalcy. Now we are tired, summer is past, the days are shorter, the weather is colder and we all just want things to be normal.
Now we are seeing rising case counts of COVID-19. People are choosing to gather, against public health recommendations, because we are tired of the isolation. Many are choosing not to wear masks or to not wear them correctly. It all adds up. Now we are breaking case count records on a daily basis. We are seeing what exponential growth looks like. We are in the surge we had managed to avoid in the spring.
Some people say that COVID-19 is just a normal respiratory virus, others think it won’t impact them because they are young and healthy. Whatever the reasons, many are not taking this seriously. At the same time our hospitals are filling up. People are dying. We are seeing young, healthy people laid low for weeks or months by long lasting symptoms from this virus. This is not just any virus. Some may be lucky but all too many people are not. Now our healthcare system is strained trying to keep up. Our nurses and doctors are tired. Our care providers are themselves getting sick. We are carrying on but eventually we will hit a breaking point.
The only way through this is if we can band together and do the things that will help. We need to all wear masks; consistently and correctly. We need to stay home when we can and make the hard choice not to gather for the holidays. For those who can’t stand not gathering with family, they need at the least to strictly quarantine for 14 days prior. These measures are not just about you, they are about our friends, our community, our healthcare workers. I am not being melodramatic when I say that people are dying because of choices people are making.
Until we can all make these changes, things will continue to get worse. We are tired, we are ALL tired, but we are a community, and this is what we do. We make the hard choices, the personal sacrifices to keep each other safe. We can do this, and it will not be forever. Another summer is ahead. Vaccine candidates are on the horizon. Please hear this plea, think of your neighbors, your community and the healthcare workers who don’t have the luxury of staying home. Please do the right things, make the sacrifices so that we can all get through this winter safely and see the brighter days ahead.
Matthew Swedlund, MD, is a Waunakee resident.
