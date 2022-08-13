Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on the campaign trail has been floating the idea of a temporary gas tax holiday even as prices at the pump were trending down.Evers, seeking his second four-year term this fall, made a Racine stop in late July as part of his “pothole patrol” tour to emphasize his support of good roads and up-to-date infrastructure.

Democrats in general are pushing infrastructure spending, given President Biden signing a huge national infrastructure bill that passed on a bipartisan vote.Appearing with local Democrat officeholders, Evers said a gas tax suspension “has to be temporary. We use the tax from gasoline to fix the roads, and if we don’t have that money, we’re not going to be able to fix the roads. So, I’m in favor of a temporary one using some of the surplus that we have. We have millions of dollars that are in our coffers, and having that holiday would be appropriate. We’re considering it.”