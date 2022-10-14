Cumulative Underfunding

This chart demonstrates the difference in an inflationary increase in per pupil funding allowed by the legislature compared to the amount the legislature actually increased it by.

 Courtesy of Wisconsin Association of School Boards

Already this year, voters have approved 44 of 50 referendums seeking additional operating revenue. Another 40 such referendums are on the Nov. 8 ballot, the highest number in a decade. The school boards placing those requests before voters are sending a message. The state is not providing enough funding or allowing them to raise and spend funds locally without going to referendum.

And yet, state lawmakers tout providing “record levels of funding” for schools. How does this rhetoric fit with reality?