Perspectives can be so different, depending on where we sit — as a citizen whose expectations have not been met or as a national corporation considering its growth strategy.
Many in Waunakee who eagerly awaited the opening of a second grocery store after Hy-Vee received the necessary approvals in 2019 have been hugely disappointed as nothing’s materialized.
The lack of action prompted questions and led to rumors.
In response, Village Administrator Todd Schmidt and Community Development Director Tim Semmann recently created a half-hour YouTube video, and knowing how hungry our readers are for information, I wrote a story from that video.
Over the years, the whole Hy-Vee and Festival Foods interest in Waunakee left me slightly obsessed with grocery stores, so I subscribed to an online trade newsletter, Supermarket News. On Jan. 23, it featured Hy-Vee, whose top executives have a whole other view of projects in Waunakee and other locales. They’re looking at their overall business strategy, while we’re wondering if they’ve skipped town.
At the recent FMI Midwinter Conference for those in the food industry, Chloe Riley of Supermarket News did a Q & A with Hy-Vee CEO Jeremy Gosch, and former CEO Randy Edeker, who will continue as the company’s chairman of the board. While Waunakee was never mentioned, the two did touch on building plans.
Hy-Vee has a store opening in Janesville in a couple weeks, the article mentions, but the company also sees moving toward Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee.
“I think we’re going to go there in a different way than people expected us to go — we’ll move into those areas more with an e-commerce strategy first and then physical retail second,” Supermarket News quotes Edeker as saying.
Gosch notes that the company has a “strategy” around “meal solutions stores that are all about fresh meal solutions.”
It will allow Hy-Vee to become a presence in a greater variety of communities, according to the interview.
“It could be a food desert, it could be underserved areas, it could be areas that we can go to with a smaller format store that is all about value and price. So, I mean, it’s really a disrupter in its space,” Gosch states in the article.
The interviewer asks why most people don’t expect Hy-Vee to put e-commerce before “brick and mortar stores.”
To which Edeker replies that, because of the company’s midwest headquarters, it receives less attention and is expected to build traditional grocery stores.
“Whenever you’re going to move into a new market, the minute you go and start working on a piece of land, there’s going to be news reports and they’re waiting for a physical store to show up, and it’s just not really been our strategy,” Edeker states. “And so we’re really focused on e-commerce first, and that’s where you see Kroger and Walmart, and that’s their strategies also.”
So there it is. Hy-Vee’s building plans are also stalled in Sun Prairie, according to Semmann, who previously worked in that city. Maybe we’ll start to see some e-commerce.
That does little to alleviate frustration as tens of thousands of Waunakee-area residents continue to be served by just one grocery store. But it may help explain Hy-Vee’s delay.