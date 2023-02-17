Biden visit
The LIUNA Training Center in DeForest, where President Biden visited Feb. 8.

 Roberta Baumann

I was late to the game, but thankfully, I was welcome.

I didn’t find out Joe Biden would be in DeForest until the morning of his arrival, long past the deadline for requesting a press pass. Still, at 7 a.m., the White House response to my emails was almost immediate. When I said I was with the DeForest Times-Tribune, the point of contact asked, “The local paper?”