The most compelling news stories are often those with the largest gray areas — the ones where no simple answers suffice, and both sides of an issue make perfect sense. These stick in our craws as we contemplate the perfect outcome.
That’s the case with the application seeking to preserve the Nau-Ti-Gal as a historic site. Testimony from Westport residents clearly indicates that the former speakeasy, restaurant, tavern and general gathering place are integral to the town’s identity. Whether it was the Catfish Tavern, Hanson’s Tavern or the Nau-Ti-Gal, it has been uniquely Westport, and as Jim CaPaul said, on Westport Road.
But two architects have pointed out that the building itself no longer resembles its former self from the 1800s, refuting its qualifications for historic preservation. They’ve pointed out that it fails to meet standards set forth by the National Parks Service or the state of Wisconsin.
The issue of denying a property owner the right to develop also comes into play. While the property is zoned as a commercial site, often apartments with some commercial use, like an office, are allowed as a conditional use.
On the other hand, town officials have said the historic preservation status would not necessarily prevent development at the site; it would allow the town to have some control over any development there.
And then, restricting public access to the Yahara River seems like a great loss to the town and its culture. The waterfront restaurant certainly was an amenity. But operating that eatery, finding reliable staff and customers year-round, may have been challenging.
The worst case scenario would be if the town designated the site as historic, resulting in an empty building left to deteriorate there. The hope is that the town can reach a win-win solution with the developer, that perhaps a scaled-back plan that includes apartments while preserving the building for some public use could work.
Maybe it could be both a restaurant and boat launch with kayak rentals? Maybe stand-up paddle board lessons could be offered? A specialty bait shop could also work there.
That public use would preserve one of Westport’s cultural assets. Perhaps with some entrepreneurial creativity, a use will be found to meet the both town’s and the developer’s goals. Perhaps that piece of Westport’s identity dating back to the 1800s can be preserved in a form larger than a simple landmark sign.