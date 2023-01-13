The most compelling news stories are often those with the largest gray areas — the ones where no simple answers suffice, and both sides of an issue make perfect sense. These stick in our craws as we contemplate the perfect outcome.

That’s the case with the application seeking to preserve the Nau-Ti-Gal as a historic site. Testimony from Westport residents clearly indicates that the former speakeasy, restaurant, tavern and general gathering place are integral to the town’s identity. Whether it was the Catfish Tavern, Hanson’s Tavern or the Nau-Ti-Gal, it has been uniquely Westport, and as Jim CaPaul said, on Westport Road.