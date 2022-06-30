Last week, I set out to take a picture of a tree I’d photographed in another lifetime, like 25 years ago.
The more than 250-year-old white oak on Westport Road had recently died, and artist Alberto Chavez was carving it with a chainsaw. Just like last week, it was a warm, sunny summer day, and back then, Chavez stopped working for a moment to explain how he was carving animal and human shapes into the tree to show their interaction in nature.
It was that interaction that killed the tree in 1996, when construction crews parked their vehicles under it, hurting the roots. Town officials said the developer was warned, and after winning a settlement in a lawsuit, they hired Chavez to create a work of art from it.
I was a young reporter covering the Westport Town Board then, and John Van Dinter was the town chair. The only remaining member of that board today is Ken Sipsma. And Tom Wilson was the town’s attorney.
I wrote this spring about John’s passing, and interestingly, that tree was one of the highlights I remembered from all those town meetings. It was like John to find a useful lesson for others in such a situation. For more than 25 years, that sculpture has served as a reminder – don’t park construction vehicles under trees.
This spring, I also wrote about Tom’s retirement. He’s now, as he said, “watching the wheels go round and round,” kind of like in the John Lennon song.
Last week, I stopped by to photograph the tree again because it had completely collapsed; the trunk’s interior rotted out. I felt as though an era in my career covering the township had ended. In the larger picture, the tree was a physical reminder of our lives’ impermanence.
Revisiting the site and that same tree trunk, now horizontal, I realized I was not the same person who stopped there 25 years or so years ago; the tree certainly wasn’t the same either. And the town has changed, too, with a bit more development, more bike and pedestrian paths, and road improvements to come.
But new life begins, and even on that dead tree some sort of plant had taken root and sprouted. Maybe the neighbors there can plant a new tree to enjoy, and a piece of the white oak can be preserved for posterity.