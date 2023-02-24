Many know the incredible conservation that has been done in Wisconsin thanks to the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship program. Created in 1989, this fund preserves wildlife habitats, natural areas, and waterways throughout our state’s 72 counties. Historically, projects funded by this program are bipartisan, going along with the namesake of two conservation-minded former governors of Wisconsin, Warren Knowles (Republican) and Gaylord Nelson (Democrat). Through this fund, Wisconsin has protected 600,000 acres of land from Bayfield to Beloit and everywhere in between.

Recently, Governor Evers released his recommendations for conservation in his 2023-25 Biennial Budget. This includes many positive initiatives such as; $4.4 million for the growth of our forests statewide, $5 million for clean energy job training and reemployment, and $2.7 for invasive species prevention. Another hopeful item that the Legislature should seriously consider is restoring transparency around the approval process for stewardship projects in our state.

Representative Alex Joers (D — Middleton) is a member of the Assembly Committee on Forestry, Parks and Outdoor Recreation. He represents the Waunakee area in the state Assembly.