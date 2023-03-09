The 39th President of the United States was smiling on July 27, 1979.

Less than four months later — on Nov. 4, 1979 — the defining moment of Jimmy Carter’s presidency occurred, when Iranian militants seized the U.S. Embassy in Tehran and took 66 Americans hostage. He would go on to lose his bid for a second term in 1980, in no small measure because a majority of Americans concluded Carter failed to meet the Iran challenge.

Jimmy Carter with Bill Barth

Bill Barth meeting Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, on July 27, 1979

