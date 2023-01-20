Is it a new day? If so, seize the opportunity!

We are fortunate to begin the legislative session with a significant budget surplus on the heels of the first two budgets Gov. Evers signed. Now, as we commence the budget process, it’s worth noting just how much better our circumstances would be — and could be — if the Republicans had taken our recently re-elected governor up on one of his most significant proposals: accepting Medicaid expansion.

Dianne Hesselbein is a State Senator.