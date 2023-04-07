Wisconsin is a longstanding national leader in enjoying and protecting its abundant natural resources. But meanwhile, state tax funding for conservation, public lands, and the environment has been in a generation-long decline, even as participation in outdoor activities soared during the COVID-19 pandemic and has since stayed elevated.

This heightens the tension between the state’s current level of conservation funding and its ability to maintain its outdoor heritage and address future needs. In light of this — and the state’s improved fiscal health — policymakers may wish to consider new state funding sources for conservation.