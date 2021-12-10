As human beings, one of our most valuable attributes is our adaptability. It has allowed us to survive and evolve through eons of change.
Change is the one constant of life, as we see particularly in the Midwest with its seasons. In our lives now, the unprecedented catalyst has been the coronavirus. The virus and all of its variants have upended our existence in many ways, but to adapt or at least live with it, I’ve tried to find some upsides.
All that time at home last year inspired me to learn to bake bread, and though I took a break from it this summer, I returned to baking healthy, homemade bread once cooler temperatures arrived. The simplicity of the recipe, combined with techniques for mixing and kneading, produces hearty, nourishing loaves. I have a dear friend to thank for the gift of “Flour Water Salt Yeast,” Ken Forkish’s award-winning guide to bread making. It includes recipes and clear instructions.
A year later, I’m fully vaccinated and even boosted, and so going to a bakery and buying loaves of artisan bread is no threat. But that would deprive us of the freshly baked dough scent in the house, and I would miss the pleasure of folding dough and observing the magic of yeast.
The virus brought other gifts, too, as more people can work remotely, and find opportunities to live where they want rather than where their work is. Many meetings are remote, too, sparing us from traveling as much and the atmosphere from fossil fuels burning.
But the upside goes only so far as we consider new doors the coronavirus has opened. It killed millions of people; families still mourn. And, as it continues to mutate, the variants pose not only a health threat but an economic one. Only until the majority of people are vaccinated will we be free of the threat.
Still, without the ability to control what others do, we are left with making the choice to live with the virus. We can recognize any beneficial changes in our lives it has brought and adapt.