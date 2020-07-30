A year and a half has passed since my husband Tim and I moved just northeast of Waunakee to the Town of Vienna on a lot surrounded by trees. This is the first time I’ve lived in the country, where neighbors are not a stone’s throw away or even just on the other side of a wall, and every day, I notice new differences.
Now on my way to work, I pass farm fields and a couple of dairy farms, and lately I’ve reflected on how much the landscape changes season to season.
Of course in winter, the fields are covered in snow, the trees are bare, and if not for the hills, the view seems to extend to end of the earth. In spring, the white landscape fades, and the soil emerges. And then, the leaves begin to appear on the trees creating a soft green shade. Early cover crops add other shades of green and hope for renewal.
As the season continues, corn begins to grow, and those soft shades intensify into a lush, dark green. A month or so later, the tall cornfields obstruct your view, and now the tassels are golden, adding another hue to the landscape. In autumn, this will all turn yellow, and the trees will begin turn, too, adding new brilliant colors. And, then they will turn brown and fall, and snow will once again cover the landscape.
Throughout my life, summer has been my favorite season. The long days seem to indicate we have more time to play, flowers are blooming, and lakes and rivers invite us to swim and kayak.
But since we moved, I’ve grown to love spring at least as much. Before the trees leaf out, we have better views of the birds and wildlife. This year, the spring migration brought so many more to our feeders, perhaps because with workplaces closed in April, we had less traffic on the roads, making their travel a little easier. One early May day, Baltimore Orioles, Scarlet Tanagers and Indigo Buntings all came by for a snack.
This is a whole new focus now, with nature at the forefront of my vision, and I can’t say I regret the move. Though I’m still not a big fan of winter, each season brings its own unique colors and beauty to appreciate.
