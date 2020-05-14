One of the stories I wrote just as the coronavirus became a reality here in Wisconsin explored how we could cope with the isolation. We would all long for something productive to do with more time on our hands as we quarantined at home.
All three of the mental health professionals I spoke with mentioned that less time spent socializing and attending events presents an ideal opportunity to pick up a hobby such as learning an instrument, a new language or how to paint. It was one many things we could do to cope.
A few weeks later, craving artisan bread, I looked in our pantry and found some yeast.
My husband Tim had always been the baker in our house, particularly of yeast breads. He’s the one with the hotel/restaurant management degree.
I’ve made plenty of sweet breads like zucchini, banana and the like, but never set out to make a hearty loaf of French bread.
About a month after the Safer at Home order, I noticed a 5-pound bag of bread flour at the grocery store and bought it. And then I began to read bread recipes online. I remembered Tim had concocted something similar to a sourdough starter but much less time consuming and attempted to bake my first loaf.
The concoction is called “poolish,” and is made with a pinch of yeast, a half cup of water and three-fourths of a cup of flour. You mix that together, cover it up, and let it sit overnight. It undergoes the first stage of the fermentation process.
The following day, you make the dough.
So now Saturdays, I make up this concoction, and Sundays are spent on the dough, first mixing it, then letting it sit, then folding it, letting it sit, folding it again, and letting it rise for a couple of hours. It does a lot of sitting. Meanwhile, I get other chores done around the house.
Finally, it’s time to bake.
The process requires patience and care, and somehow has a Zen feeling as you fold the dough every half hour. Yeast magically interacts with the flour, salt and water, and together, the mixture yields a nutritious staple of our diets. I also add seeds to the dough for more protein and flavor.
As I write this, my third loaf to date is just about ready to go into the oven to be eaten during the week.
As I reflect back on this time, when the meetings I cover are on Zoom and my social time is spent on the phone, texting or again on Zoom, when birthday parties are drive-by parades, and eating out means picking up orders to go, I realize many are also learning life-long skills. We have hours of newly discovered time we otherwise spent dining out, driving to places and shopping for things we probably never needed.
Whether you’re playing an instrument, painting, reading more or baking, you’re learning new techniques and exploring ideas that will enrich you for the rest of your life.
This time doesn’t have to be wasted. It can indeed be an opportunity to grow.
