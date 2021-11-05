After former President Barack Obama’s third book, “A Promised Land,” was published, I heard an interview with him. The reviewer asked about the optimistic title during such a politically divisive time when the country’s democracy seemed so precarious.
Obama answered that today’s young people give him reason to believe the United States’ future is in capable hands. If nothing else, Obama could inspire hope; he even titled a previous book, “The Audacity of Hope.”
I thought of that interview after my own interview with a few younger people in the Waunakee community over the past few weeks. One was a young pastor who was ordained last Saturday. Anne Wickland seemed so excited to begin her career as a youth pastor at Peace Lutheran Church, offering faith formation to students in grades seven through 12. She emphasized the need for support for young people in the LGBTQ community and those who simply feel they don’t fit in somehow.
The church provides a community for individuals of faith, but in the past, interpretations of the Bible have resulted in the exclusion of LGBTQ members. During a time when a pandemic has only exacerbated societal stressors for young people, knowing young people like Anne Wickland are there for them offers hope.
I also had a chance to talk to a young, passionate entrepreneur beginning another career. Garett Chisholm is in the process of remodeling the former Cuco’s Mexican Restaurant space for Par Bar. He has a clear vision for the business and is learning all he can about owning a sports bar. He also has a passion for golf and is pursuing that interest, bringing state-of-the-art simulators for customers to play on during winter months.
A graduate of Waunakee High School, Chisholm also believes the business will be an asset to his hometown, a unique feature that could attract people to the community. It is a longer, wider view of how Par Bar can add to Waunakee.
A third was Hannah Nies, a production assistant currently working for Madison Opera, who, when asked about her goals, offered a lofty answer: to bring greater equity and inclusion to the theater. Like Anne and Garett, she is seeking more than simply success in her vocation; she hopes to change its structure, allowing others to have a voice on the stage.
I don’t know if the United States is “the Promised Land.” But young people who look beyond themselves in their career pursuits do offer promise.