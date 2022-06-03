This time of year, as the workweek begins, my legs are stiff from squatting and my hands are scratched from weeding over the weekend. It’s gardening season. Now that I think about it, my hands are stiff, too.
For the second year in a row, my husband and I started seeds in a sunny window in the spring. We began late this year, around the end of March or early April, so the tomato and pepper plants seem small, even though they’ve sat outside for a couple weeks.
Last week, we decided to put those little plants in the ground, where the roots could spread out. We weeded, turned the soil a little, then planted about 25 tomato, pepper and eggplant sprouts. They looked so vulnerable in our raised beds.
Starting seeds indoors gives a person hope. During the early spring, when the snow is barely off of the ground and the leafless trees are colorless, the first sprouts are like tiny miracles promising a new season of warmth and beauty.
Then the reality of tending the garden arrives with the season. Here we are: It’s warm and green, and my muscles ache.
Gardening is work, as we weed and water those plant beds so we can enjoy the fruits later in the summer. We have flower beds, too, that I put off a week to weed and mulch. For now, they’ll have to battle the dandelions and creeping Charlie elbowing their way into the plot.
A weed is just another plant we don’t desire. It’s too bad we don’t embrace them all because removing them, at least without chemicals, is laborious. In addition to the lawn weeds, we have invasive, undesirable honeysuckle and buckthorn.
But in our yard, the least desirable are raspberry bushes that produce tiny, dry, flavorless berries and lots of thorns. Those bushes take up prime real estate in our yard, one of the sunny spots among all the trees.
I’ve thought about poisoning those bushes with something like Roundup, but I fear it would also kill the soil and a nearby lilac bush, so I just keep cutting them back. I’ve also tried covering them with cardboard, only to have new growth poke through. You have to admire some plants’ tenacity.
Eventually, we’ll catch up and have the gardens under control. Or, we’ll just need a break and the weeds will win the battle. In any case, we’ll then have time to enjoy the flowers and fruits of our labor.