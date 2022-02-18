Unless your team is playing, most Super Bowl Sundays offer little to get excited about. Sure, there’s the excuse to snack for hours at a time while you watch the game and halftime show. And, there’s the commercials companies pay 100 times your salary for. Some, including the Doritos ad with the singing sloths, were worth it.
Otherwise, nobody cares much about who wins or loses when your home team is out of it. The game is just guys in pads throwing the football around, tackling one another and all the rest.
But this year, I was wholeheartedly with Cincinnati in rooting for the Bengals, the underdog team playing its first championship game in 33 years. That team livened up the postseason after the Packers flopped against San Francisco in that cold, wet playoff game. We turned to the Bengals for entertainment then, as we did again Sunday.
The effect a winning team has on a community is profound and even a little contagious. According to one article on the SBNation website, Cincinnati bars and restaurants were packed for playoff game days, a welcome economic boost a difficult pandemic time. Bengal apparel also flew off of store shelves. I wasn’t one of those customers, but I did dress my Facebook avatar in a virtual Bengals jersey temporarily.
Aside from the economic windfall, a winning season also brings the community together to celebrate and watch. All Cincy folks share a common interest in rooting on their home team along with a common sense of pride as they do so.
Waunakee sports fans do the same here whenever the Warrior or Badger teams get to the championship games. And when the Packers get there, the whole state becomes united. And that’s one allure of spectator sports, sharing an interest and a common purpose with others.
A brave projectSpeaking of a common purpose, on Saturday an event is planned to coalesce the community around mental wellness. Waunakee Project Brave will feature musical entertainment and speakers for parents and teens at a time when more young people than ever report experiencing anxiety and depression. The hope to end the stigma surrounding mental health and substance abuse.
All of us could benefit from some time together as we reflect on mental well being now. The pandemic past two years have only caused greater isolation and polarization.
If nothing else, the event should inspire conversation and offer families a place to connect with one another on a February afternoon. They say it takes a village, and here in Waunakee, caring people have organized this free afternoon of live music and storytelling. Stop into the Waunakee High School Performing Arts Center and participate in this community event.