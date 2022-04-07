As a young reporter starting at the Waunakee Tribune, one of my first bylines in this newspaper was on the story announcing that Westport’s chair, Dean Grosskopf, was stepping down, and Supervisor John Van Dinter was succeeding him.
For the next 11 years, most of my Monday nights were at the town hall, taking notes as John and the other elected board members carried out the town’s business, of course, with the behind-the-scenes expertise of town staff.
John died March 30, but his legacy lives on in the town and the surrounding area.
John was the kind of public servant who always lent a hand, say sandbagging properties during the so-called 100-year storm events that seemed to happen every few years or so.
Though outspoken, he knew how to compromise and find the win-win for all parties, and so the town worked with neighboring municipalities on land-use agreements to avoid litigation and offer guidance to developers from Westport trustees and plan commissioners. The two communities then worked on comprehensive plans together.
I remember reporting on one of the quirkier actions under John’s leadership. In the late 1990s, as an apartment building was being developed, trucks parked around a tree along with other construction activity led to the death of what was believed to be a centuries-old oak on Westport Road.
The town filed an insurance claim, and when it received a payment, hired a tree sculptor to take a chainsaw to the trunk and render it into a work of art. I believe the sculptor was Native American and carved birds and other critters that might have inhabited the tree had it lived. It seemed to stand as a warning to other developers, reminding them to take care of the natural environment as they proceeded.
During John’s 26 years as chair, the town evolved in many ways. The board grew from three to five members, the mixed use apartment-retail center at Willow Road and Highway M was developed, and Madison Country Day School found a home on River Road.
The town’s sewer system expanded and the municipal water system was begun, an important environmental feature for the township on Lake Mendota’s north shore.
Of course, so much more occurred during those years. Westport’s trail system expanded, Jackson Landing became a recreational area with educational interpretive signs and other areas became preserved for conservation.
Retired from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, John also served with his wife, Maureen, on the Waunakee EMS, and they spent time together serving their community as part of the Coast Guard Auxiliary. Both were interested in local public affairs and the people around them. John also supported Schumacher Farm County Park serving on the trust, if I’m not mistaken. He and Marcella Schumacher Pendall both taught at Waunakee High School.
We in the Waunakee-Westport community can remember John fondly; he certainly loved and cared deeply for the area and the people most of his life, and was committed to making it a better place for future generations.