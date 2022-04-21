Ages ago, as I finished college, I made the decision to become a writer. As some people enjoy tinkering with cars, so I liked to tinker with sentences, revising and embellishing, adjusting the structures to find the most powerful impact and clear meaning.
I loved books and collected them as some collect stamps, records or even sets of dishes.
And so I went to graduate school at Iowa State University, eager to pursue a master’s degree in English with a concentration in creative writing. For two years, I spent at least 20 hours a week writing fiction and nonfiction, and about 40 reading not only course texts but essays by students enrolled in the freshman English classes I taught.
I felt confident I would one day write books that could affect readers, much in the way so many had helped to shape my young adult self. Then I came upon a humbling experience.
Friends and I went to a large book sale in Des Moines where hundreds of tables were set up with rows and rows of books, some paperback, some hardcover, filling a mammoth barn. Some authors I knew; most were completely unfamiliar.
The scene offered a vision of my future, of laboring over pages and pages of text – as I was beginning to do with my thesis – for a product that would one day be boxed up and set alongside thousands of other books by other writers to be sold for 25 cents.
This I remembered recently at Half Price Books as I dropped off two shopping bags full of old textbooks and novels. Piles of books filled the counter where the store worker was figuring prices for others like me, who were feeling the need to downsize these collections.
I said something like, “Books, books everywhere,” to the guy, and he said, “Yes. It’s always like this.”
I still find comfort in bookstores, in the quiet aisles of titles and genres and information shared. As I recalled that barn book sale so long ago, the unique humanity of writing books impressed me. Writing is the product of our passion for sharing information and experiences, often with the hope that through our work, we can help others. They evoke emotions we can share and perhaps allow us to reflect on what it means to be human. Books embody our instinct to communicate with others and find commonality.
As an older and hopefully wiser person, I’ve come to realize I don’t need them all in my house. They fit much better in libraries.