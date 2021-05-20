ver the past year, a number of readers have emailed the Tribune asking when the new Hy-Vee store will be built. Many likely expected to see construction beginning by now, but the site has sat dormant.
Last year, as rumors circulated that Hy-Vee had changed plans and would not build at all, we reached out to the public relations director for the company who assured us that the company remained committed to building in Waunakee.
After readers again pressed us for information this April, again I contacted the Hy-Vee folks, only to be told, “We have nothing to share at this time.”
And so, as readers continued to inquire about Hy-Vee’s opening and point out the Tribune’s responsibility to keep them informed, I emailed village officials to see what they knew. Village Administrator and Economic Development Director Todd Schmidt, along with Village President Chris Zellner, took time last week to share their latest updates.
They contacted Hy-Vee in January, they said, and posted an update on the village’s website. But for those of you, like me, who don’t always visit that site, here’s the gist:
On Jan. 20, Hy-Vee’s real estate director informed Village President Chris Zellner that the company is “working on a new exterior building design, new departments and new offerings to be included with the store that will provide an even better customer experience.”
Last week, village officials invited representatives from Hy-Vee and the Forward Development Group, the developers, to provide a status report on the grocery store project at an upcoming meeting of the village board. If significant changes are made to the site plan, it will need to come back to the plan commission for review.
Hy-Vee purchased the land. It has received all approvals to begin construction. Any delay seems to be the company’s desire to consider post-COVID grocery shopping trends as the building is designed to offer the best customer experience possible. It’s not the only industry analyzing the pandemic’s effects on its operations.
Meanwhile, village officials have no power to hasten the project. Hy-Vee proceeded without tax Incremental finance assistance, Zellner pointed out. Those sorts of tax incentive agreements usually come with construction timelines.
Just by Googling “supermarket building trends post COVID,” you can begin to understand why Hy-Vee might want to revise its plans as it continues to build new stores. Many more people are ordering online since COVID-19 emerged and health officials urged us to stay home. More cars come to stores strictly to pick up orders now, and in some stores, aisles are busy with employees fulfilling orders.
One article I saw noted that Kroger is looking at using robots to manage that task.
This quote from Supermarket News last spring summed it up best:
“The prioritization of customer values now is safety, accessibility, reliability and transparency. In response to consumer demands and concerns for overall health and well-being, the store of the future will look unlike anything the industry has ever imagined, and chances are, it will be here to stay.”
Even if Waunakee’s village president and economic director could accelerate Hy-Vee’s building schedule, doing so could result in a less desirable outcome. The folks at Hy-Vee are much more knowledgeable about investing in the best product for the community and the time it takes.
Waunakee is fortunate. The village has a grocery store already; drive 15 minutes to Middleton, DeForest or Madison’s northside, and you can find other stores. Increase that drive by 5 or 10 minutes and the choices only grow.
Hy-Vee is coming; it’s just a matter of time.