This weekend, all over Facebook, pictures of Waunakee community members all sporting Waunakee Strong t-shirts popped up with the hashtag, #inittogether. While we were all social distancing at home or getting our walks in, each took the time to wear the shirt, snap a selfie and post the photo to the Waunakee Chamber of Commerce page.
The shirts were $15, with $5 in Waunabucks returned to the buyer to be spent at a local business. They thanked the COVID-19 front line fighters – medical workers and others.
A collaboration between Trending Now Promotions, who designed and printed the shirts, Waunakee Community Bank and the Chamber, the campaign helped to unite the community in showing its residents’ pride.
This project was one of several that community members have undertaken to bring the community together while supporting others during this time.
Another is the Rally Around Waunakee campaign, with booster clubs donating to fund a support local businesses. Waunakee athletic teams put forward some of their budgeted funds and created a GoFundMe to page to offer grants to businesses that had closed and purchase gift cards for restaurants and other businesses still open. Already, just two weeks after it was launched, the first round of grants was distributed.
Each week, I receive emails from quilting groups now making masks, businesses retooling to make personal protective equipment, family members arranging for distance birthday celebrations, and other acts of kindness to help others. All demonstrate the capacity for Waunakee residents to care for one another during a difficult time.
Right now, so many things in our lives are out of our control as we try to stay healthy during the coronavirus pandemic. The virus itself carries so many unknowns. We cannot plan for the future because we simply don’t know when we’ll be able to congregate again as we once did.
But we can control how we react during this time. If we engage in activities that help others, we can lift their and our own spirits. Mental health professionals say doing something for others can improve our mood during these times.
As most of my work is confined to telephone interviews, emails and attending meetings via Zoom with little or no face-to-face contact, seeing all of you Waunakee folks wearing those Waunakee Strong shirts on the Chamber’s Facebook page brought joy over the weekend. It reminded me that you all are still around, and that we’ll meet again some sunny day. Stay strong, Waunakee, and as you’ve so admirably demonstrated, we are in this together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.