As September begins, the summer fun reaches a full crescendo this year with two packed weekends showcasing this area’s unique features.
It all starts Sept. 10-11, when Oktoberfest in Dane will raise funds for the Lake Melvin Yacht Club, a charitable organization that raises funds for families in need. With softball, music, a kids’ movie and more at Bert Dean’s Park, it will bring the community together for a good cause.
Then early Sept. 12, the Waunakee Airport and Pilots Association will serve up breakfast at the airport. The annual Pancakes and Planes falls on the airport’s 75th year, so really, for half of the village’s 150 years, pilots have been taking off and landing their aircraft there. The pilots will share their passion for flight with the community and offer plane rides that morning.
Later that day, Schumacher Farm Park’s Heritage Fest will showcase farm life in Waunakee from the 1920s and ‘30s with live demonstrations of threshing, cider pressing, butter churning, woodworking and, well, the list goes on. The family event will include chickens and other farm animals for kids to visit, along with old fashioned games for them to play. The Madison Jug Band will bring some old-timey music, too.
The following weekend is Wauktoberfest, where the fun begins Friday night with music, food and beer on the Endres Manufacturing grounds. And Saturday, Waunakee runners can come out for the WaunaFest Run to kick off the day’s events at Wauktoberfest, including a beer tasting at 1 p.m., music throughout the day and fun contests like the sauerkraut and limburger-cheese-eating competitions. More fun is in store there Sunday, along with the raffle artists creations for the village’s sesquicentennial.
Wauktoberfest is a fundraiser for the Waunakee Community Foundation, the Knights of Columbus, the Waunakee Rotary Club and the Lions Club, so the funds raised go back to the community.
All of the events offer a place for Waunakee residents to mingle and learn more about the community, what has made Waunakee like no other place since settlers arrived in the 1800s. Take some time to check them out and enjoy what Waunakee has to offer.