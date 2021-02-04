As people over the age of 65 are now beginning to receive COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States, some of these most vulnerable to the virus could be excluded.
Health care clinics and insurers across many states now rely solely on computerized accounts for patients, allowing only one option for scheduling vaccination appointments through their online systems. In fact, many clinics request patients not call them for an appointment; they don’t want their phone lines overwhelmed, so patients with emergencies can’t get through.
That seems reasonable, but still, many individuals — the elderly, visually impaired individuals and those without the financial means to own computers or subscribe to an internet service — are unable to access their clinics’ online services. They must rely on others to schedule the vaccination times, to inform them of their appointment and, if in need of booster shots afterwards, the follow-up appointment.
Some clinics email over a QR code, something completely foreign to some older adults. Likewise, some may be unfamiliar with text messaging, often used to notify patients of the second dose.
Those without reliable internet access are also at risk, and we know that COVID-19 rates are disproportionately higher in communities of color, where many may be unable to afford wifi.
COVID-19 is the deadliest virus we’ve seen in our lifetime. More than 400,000 have died in the United States alone, and more than 2.2 million across the globe. None of the vaccines are 100% effective, so ensuring everyone has access to the vaccination is key to reaching what epidemiologists call herd immunity. Leaving some of our population without access to the vaccine puts not only those individuals at risk, but everyone on the planet, really.
An easy solution would be to allow physicians or PAs to call patients they’ve identified as having obstacles to these online systems and schedule these appointments for them. One phone call would take just a few minutes and would provide true patient care. Or clinics could send a letter to all patients including a separate phone line dedicated to making these appointments.
Nothing’s perfect, and in the meantime, we can all do our part. If you have an older relative or close friend who may need help, reach out. You can be part of the solution.
But this solution isn’t perfect either. Older adults and others must be sure they trust anyone reaching out to help as some clinics require sensitive information to get into their MyChart or other online patient-care systems. Providing a social security number or Medicare information to the wrong individual could lead to fraud.
In an ideal world, the administration of patient care would be less automated, more humanized again, with actual people tending to others. This pandemic just illustrates the glaring imperfections and disproportionate care within our healthcare system.
