August is when the gardens we planted months earlier begin to produce those fresh tomatoes, peppers and whatever else we stuck in the ground while dreaming of homegrown flavors.
This time of year, longtime readers of this column may have begun to expect my annual garden report. It’s usually full of foibles and failed expectations.
This year, I blame the weather, but all in all, I can’t complain.
In March, we thought money might be tight, and really, as the pandemic still kept us away from indoor public spaces, we had little to do with lots of time. So we raised all of our plants as seeds this year, even the potted flowers. I purchased just one hanging basket, just because it was part of a Rotary fundraiser.
In May or so, after the seeds we started on our windowsills grew into tiny plants, we transplanted the strongest into small pots. We had lots of them, three types of tomatoes, eggplants and peppers. So, my husband Tim built a fourth raised bed, allowing us to grow onions and potatoes, as well.
We prepared this year, purchasing tomato cages at the onset of the growing season. Last year, everyone hunkered down and turned to gardening as a healthy pastime, and by early July, stores were completely sold out of these cages.
As I said, we ended up with lots of plants. As the gardens filled up, some peppers and tomatoes ended up in whatever pots we could find. And now they are all bearing fruit or vegetables or whatever.
Every other day or so I pick tomatoes. The yield is decent, but not what you’d expect from the number of plants. We’re getting peppers, too, and smaller-than-usual eggplant. We just haven’t had enough rain, in my pretty uneducated opinion.
We’ve watered nearly daily, but the water from our hose doesn’t nourish the plants the way Mother Nature’s downpours do. Hopefully, this stormy week will help.
Yet, the garden has been satisfying this year, and I’m not in search of produce — we definitely have enough and more on the way. The lack of rain is keeping the zucchini production manageable. It’s growing at a reasonable pace, unlike other years when their volume and size overwhelms us.
This is about the 23rd year I’ve planted a garden. I’ve learned to temper my expectations and accept it for what it is: a source of relaxation, wonder and deliciousness. Picking whatever is ripe during my mornings and afternoons brings joy. I am grateful for its gifts.
The same is true for the beautiful blooms both my potted flowers and the perennial gardens we established produce. The bees seem to enjoy them, too, and they are also a gift.