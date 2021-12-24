For the Waunakee Tribune’s Holiday Greetings section this year, we invited children to write about their holiday traditions. Some were kind enough to share those with us, and so here you’ll find some of my thoughts this Christmas season.
As a writer, and with family and friends strewn across the country, Christmas cards became one of my favorite traditions. Before social media, they were a way for me to share life’s mini-milestones over the past year — the travels, achievements and the stuff I regretted, too. Some years, the pressure to get these out by the holiday mounted, and I often recalled my mother consoling me, saying there are 12 days of Christmas.
Today, many of us share those mini-milestones constantly over the interwebs, including all the minutiae of our lives down to pictures of our breakfast. But, I still like to send those tactile cards that brighten up a mantle or at least a recycling bin.
In my younger years, I was driven. I began holiday letters after Thanksgiving, and often pictures were inserted of one of our cats under the Christmas tree or of us on vacation somewhere. I went into great detail about each trip, our garden and any small home improvement project. This got inserted into a lovely Christmas card designed by someone with more visual talent than I’ll ever have.
To some degree I’ve relaxed both my self-imposed deadline and expectations for the cards. They don’t need to be Pulitzer worthy; they should just say, “Hey, I’m thinking about you.” Sometimes as we grow older, we learn kindness, not only toward others but ourselves, too.
As I began the cards earlier last week, I reflected on 2021, a pretty boring year. The COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on travel plans; we ventured to see family in the Chicago suburbs and New York, then spent a fall weekend in Prairie du Chien. And, now with the omicron variant of the virus spreading, we have no exciting trips planned.
But, I feel little regret. Many have died of the virus, so the theme for 2021 is gratitude. My husband Tim and I have stayed healthy and survived. I have also been thankful for the vaccines and booster shot that have allowed me to feel more comfortable meeting with people in the community and attending larger indoor events. And after a year of avoiding crowds, getting back to Waunakee festivals offered excitement. I also saw my first movie in a theater in more than a year.
Mostly, I’m grateful that the close friends and family I send these cards to are still around to get them, even if the cards are a little late, and for Tribune readers, who keep me on my toes each week.