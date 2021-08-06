Perhaps it was just a matter of perspective, but somehow this year, interest in WaunaFest seemed higher than previous years. I certainly was more excited to be there than I’d been in years past.
After a year of no festivals, I sensed other people were especially excited, too.
The parade floats seemed to be created with greater care and flair, as martial arts students karate kicked their way through the route, the Whirlwinds 4-H rode horses, and many came costumed.
Waunakee folks were happy to be celebrating together again after the year of quarantines, masks and remote life. I could feel energy in the air.
But days later, health officials were warning of the rapid increase in infections from the delta variant of the virus, giving us a sobering reminder that we are not free of COVID-19 yet.
For several months after the virus emerged, scientists worked around the clock to find a vaccine. Clinical trials were done, and about nine months later, the vaccine received emergency approval for use. Its efficacy was demonstrated.
Except not all trusted it enough. Some spread their disbeliefs, and the delta variant spread among the unvaccinated. Now, those who are vaccinated are susceptible to the variant, and one case study shows, vaccinated individuals with the delta variant are contagious now.
The public’s eroded sense of trust is keeping the virus alive and mutating, and as long as it lives, in whatever variant, our lifestyles will continue to be compromised. Already, masks are recommended in indoor spaces and required once again in some workplaces.
It’s summer now, so gathering outdoors is easy. Many restaurants and bars have outdoor seating, an attractive option in August. But come November, that option will be less attractive, and many will again avoid those places and retail stores. Businesses cannot fully recover economically until we eliminate the health risks of gathering indoors. And, so far, the only way to accomplish that is to get vaccinated.
In Dane County, about 80 percent of those eligible for the vaccine have received it, so this is preaching to the choir. One truth is becoming apparent: We might be done with COVID-19, but unfortunately, it is not done with us.