During this pandemic, when funding for the arts is dwindling, a walk through Waunakee’s downtown reveals just how much creativity is valued in this community.
Last week, young artists were at work chalking up sidewalks as part of a weeklong Chalk the Kee event. This grew out of the Chalk Walk, an event typically held each August at the Village Park. It has included a day full of events beginning with chalk artists sketching their drawings on the park path, a short run around the park that afternoon with bursts of colorful chalk blasts and then an outdoor movie shown in park that evening.
But this year is far from typical. With physical distancing requirements in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, many of the Chalk Walk activities were impossible. Yet the chalk drawing could still continue with artists dispersed throughout the community. Businesses became involved, and at many of their entrances throughout town, you’ll see the colorful creations.
And if you’re on Main Street, be sure to look up at the light poles, where more local artists’ works are displayed. Beautiful butterflies, created as part of the Art on Main project, have been attached to the poles and are being auctioned. This annual joint project between Endres Manufacturing Co., which provides the steel cutouts as canvases, and the Village of Waunakee provides a small stipend to Waunakee-area artists. Proceeds from the auction go toward the Endres Manufacturing Foundation and the village’s Creative Economy Initiative fund.
Also attached to these poles are banners of Waunakee High School seniors’ pictures. That innovative project grew out of the community’s desire to celebrate the class of 2020 during this unprecedented time, when the pandemic precautions rendered the traditional graduation celebration prohibitive.
At the summer’s end – just around the corner, really – the banners and butterflies will disappear, as will the hanging flower baskets from the light poles. The next rainfall will erase the chalk creations, as well.
But other, permanent art displays will remain, like the educational sidewalk murals around the storm sewer drains and the mural on the west side of the Waunakee Furniture ETC building. At the high school, Los Angeles Michael Kalish’s sculpture, “Illuminating a Path,” completed last year, is a testament to how much this community values education. It was created in collaboration between the school district, with input from students, and funded through donations raised by the Waunakee Area Public Arts Committee.
All of this grew over time as a result of Waunakee’s Creative Economy Initiative, the work of which today, the Create Waunakee Committee continues.
Before the summer ends, take some time to admire the creativity throughout Waunakee. All of these works make this village unique, and most are homegrown. They are part of what makes this the Only Waunakee in the World.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.