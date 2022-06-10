With no end in sight to the nearly weekly reports of mass shootings, Russia’s war on Ukraine, and COVID-19 variants persisting, these are bleak times news-wise. I often have to turn it off and go out for a walk to keep my head on straight.
Recently, while taking pictures at one of the school’s end-of-year celebrations, my thoughts turned to the school children in Uvalde, Texas, who were killed before their summer vacations began and would miss out on that experience.
Perhaps that frame of mind was why, later that day, when a phone call came in from an individual claiming to be a Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy, I almost fell for it.
He claimed I had signed a certified letter, specifically a court summons, delivered to some address on Hwy. J, and he answered every question I had with complete authority. Someone had signed my name on the summons, he said, and I was wanted for failure to appear in court and for contempt of court. Bond was to be $3,500 for one charge and $2,500 for the other.
For a few minutes, he had me convinced I was to report to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office for a handwriting analysis, and fearing that I’d have to leave work abruptly, I put him on speaker phone so my fellow newspaper staffers could hear the conversation.
Three immediately piped up, “It’s a scam.”
One urged me to ask the caller for the Dane County Sheriff’s Office’s address. When the caller, “Deputy Johnson,” replied it was on “Dotty” Street, my panic began to subside. My co-workers were right; it was just a scam.
But it was a convincing one and terrifying, even for a seasoned weekly newspaper editor who has actually published stories about the same scam.
Fortunately, after I began asking questions, “Deputy Johnson” hung up, even before asking for credit card information to pay the bonds. But the call left a nasty stain on my day.
Falling for such a scam is embarrassing and leaves a person feeling vulnerable. But getting the word out to Tribune readers is important. One colleague who has covered the courts more extensively that I said a deputy would never call. If I was to be arrested, he would have just shown up. That’s good information.
In a perfect world, this scam artist would be arrested for something like intimidation, harassment and attempted fraud. But my call to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office to report the incident revealed otherwise. I was told there’s little the sheriff’s office can do to track these scam artists down.
The best we can do is alert others that these predatory creeps are out there, picking up the phone, and harassing anyone who answers their calls. Hopefully, after reading this, anyone who receives such a call will just hang up.