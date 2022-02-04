A committee in Waunakee tasked with implementing recommendations forwarded by the Housing Task Force is uncovering some potentially powerful strategies as it goes about its work.
For several years, a lack of housing options and pricing in the Waunakee area has been a concern, particularly for business owners whose employees can’t afford to live here.
With the average home in Waunakee valued at $374,396, homeownership is affordable only for people with higher wages. And, many single people want apartments, not three-or-more-bedroom homes.
Market demand has led to more multifamily housing proposals currently making their way through the approval process, along with the first Waunakee apartment building labeled as “affordable” for all ages, with rents priced at a percentage of the median income, along with 10 units at market rate. The village’s other “affordable” housing complexes are for senior citizens. “Affordable housing” is based on income, with the idea that about 30 percent of a household income spent on rent and utilities is affordable.
The 50-unit Village on Main is slated for completion this summer, and is also Waunakee’s first project to utilize funds from a one-year tax incremental finance extension. The Affordable Housing TIF extension use is relatively new in Wisconsin, and Waunakee is among a growing number of communities putting it to work.
Of course, because it is so new, Waunakee plan commissioners and village board members had a number of questions when it was proposed for the Village on Main project last year. But recognizing the need for housing options and with a solid proposal before them, they took a leap. Policies governing its use would be hammered out afterwards.
And so, a year later, members of the Community Development Authority have their sleeves rolled up as they continue to develop criteria for awarding such funds. Already, a preference has been expressed for extending tax-incremental-financing districts set to close early and using the one year of increment, or tax dollars, to put into an affordable-housing fund. State law requires 75 percent of that fund be used to develop affordable housing; 25 percent can be used to improve existing housing stock.
For the January CDA meeting, Community Development Director Tim Semmann created a chart showing five TIF districts that could be extended and their value, allowing the one-year increment to go into the village’s Housing Betterment Fund. He stressed that the numbers were “extremely hypothetical,” but still, it showed a potential affordable housing fund balance of $3.5 million.
If a quarter of that – nearly $900,000 – could flow into a housing-stock improvement fund, the village could help preserve Waunakee’s historic homes and neighborhoods. A revolving low- or no-interest loan program could be created to help homeowners with repairs or energy efficiency upgrades.
One CDA member was right to point out that a homeowner could use the loan program then sell the home at a higher price, making it less affordable. It’s just one of the details to be ironed out as the CDA drafts a policy for village officials to consider.
Some say this process has dragged on, but the CDA members seem thoughtful and deliberate in their discussions. While that kind of local, grassroots government work doesn’t get much attention or praise, the outcome could have long lasting benefits for generations to come.