The Democratic Convention takes place this week, and later the Republican Convention will follow, both in a virtual format, a testament to just how much technology has changed our lives in the past 50 years.
Though the crowds won’t be present holding signs or cheering, we will be able to watch in real time the candidates and their supporters deliver their messages and promises of a better tomorrow. And perhaps we’ll come away better informed to vote on Nov. 3.
During this pandemic, technology has allowed us to stay in touch with each other not only audibly but visually, as well. We meet on platforms allowing us to see one another’s expressions, and also the books, pictures and tchotchkes we keep in our homes.
Likely, remote work would have involved picking up reams of forms or papers to be filled out at home, then brought back to an office. We would spend much of our time on the phone. I suppose as reporters, some of us would be in our office, as we are now, while others worked from home and delivered typed stories.
Students would have been even more isolated. Perhaps parents could have picked up assignments at school for their children to complete and return. And maybe PBS, as it has now, would have stepped up to help supplement public education. But learning remotely back then, most students probably would never see their teachers, principals or one another, even if on screen.
And as for ordering take-out, we’d have no way of looking up menus online, placing orders, and having services like Grub Hub to deliver. How can one order a meal without seeing a picture of the food first, even if what is delivered looks nothing like the photograph?
And forget about ordering groceries online. But perhaps we could have called the grocers and asked them to assemble food, sight unseen, for us to pick up. Still, we’d have to make do with whatever brand of ketchup or bread was delivered. And guess what? Almond milk didn’t exist then.
The isolation many of us feel now would have been compounded without texting, social media and online platforms to meet virtually face-to-face and chat. But, maybe we would have conversed more with our neighbors, postal carriers and whomever else we came into contact with and could hold captive to listen and talk to. And again, we would have spent much more time on the telephone.
As for home entertainment, we would have just a few networks to watch on television, so likely I would have watched all of the “I Love Lucy” reruns already. Some of us may have already done that over the last five months.
But technology has changed it all, for better or worse. Monday morning, on social media, I caught up with what friends did over the weekend. At work, I sifted through submissions sent via email, rather than through the mail or dropped off at the door, as would have been the case in the 1970s.
Some of us remember that time, before computers, cable television and even fax machines. Simple tasks took longer, we had less home entertainment, and when we were apart, we could connect only be phone. Such a life is hard to imagine now.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.