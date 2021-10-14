Later this month, the Waunakee community will begin to learn more about a proposed business park expansion east of the existing business park, and how tax incremental financing will support it.
To be brief, the same real estate broker, MLG, is looking to extend the business park using the same financial tool it did to encourage the existing park’s growth.
By creating tax incremental finance district, or TID, the developer borrows for infrastructure improvements – road, sewer and water service extensions – to create build-ready lots. That cuts down on the cost for businesses looking to build.
During the life of the TID, the property owners continue to pay the same amount in taxes, and the additional tax increment created by the improvements and new value goes to pay off the borrowing. Once the borrowing is paid off, the additional increment is restored to taxing jurisdictions – the village, school district, technical college, county and state.
The Tribune office is now located in the heart of the business park, and just to the east, three businesses have broken ground on new construction this year alone. Views of cranes and steel frames are common here.
In 2000, the village created TID No. 3, where countless companies have moved, including some non-profits like the Waunakee Community School District and Public Works facilities. In the past five years alone, five companies – Trending Now, RG Heating, Octopi, DCAR and Robotic Automation Services – have invested in the park. Four of the five outgrew their existing Waunakee spaces and wanted to remain in the village.
TID No. 3 will close in 2023, prompting MLG to seek a new TID, TID No. 10. In essence, Waunakee is running out of build-ready lots in its industrial park.
Most likely welcome the economic expansion, but some view it as a corporate handout and say Waunakee will eventually attract new industry anyway. But the question is, when? And, as other municipalities use TIDs to create build-ready lots, why would companies pay more to build in Waunakee?
One can also argue that growth, without the immediate increase in taxes to support it, places a greater demand on public works and other municipal services, so other property taxpayers foot the bill. But industrial development balances the property taxes homeowners pay.
Perhaps the bottom line is, tax incremental financing is the only tool villages have to encourage economic growth, and it assures economic growth will occur. That’s certainly happened in the existing TID No. 3. In 2000, when the district was created, its base value was $634,700. In 15 years, it had grown to $29.6 million, and at the time of closing, is expected to be valued at $57 million, according to a report from the village’s financial consultant, Ehlers Public Finance Advisors.
Since 2015, the tax increment generated has grown from $644,795 to $1.16 million. In 2024, after the TID closes, Ehlers’ report shows $7.5 million in taxes to be paid to the taxing jurisdictions. The prospect of such growth occurring seems unlikely without such build-ready lots.
Looking ahead to the future, if TID No. 10 is not created to extend its business park, the village will be less likely to attract new industry or retain businesses outgrowing their spaces.
The community will learn more about the financing costs as they become available this month. But if they’re in line with MLG’s previous proposals, TID No.10 seems like reasonable tool to assure future industrial growth.