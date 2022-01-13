Last week’s 3 Kings Day event made me a little homesick for New York City, where I grew up. In that ethnically diverse city, people of different cultures celebrate their heritage with parades and festivals for all to enjoy. As the Rotary in Lights display was illuminated at Village Park and the Spanish Honors Society members served hot cocoa and King Cake, I remembered how New Yorkers established traditions there.
When I was a kid, my mother took me to Little Italy for the Feast of St. Anthony and the Feast of San Gennaro. Several blocks in the neighborhood close for several days for the festivals, and vendors sell Italian food like sausage and peppers, pasta and my favorite back then, zeppola. Zeppola, deep fried balls of dough, are placed in paper bags and given a good shake of powdered sugar.
The feasts also include carnival games, gambling and a Ferris wheel, and the profits go back to the church and the community. It’s like WaunaFest, but with Italian music and food.
Then were the parades: St. Patrick’s Day, Puerto Rican Day, Gay Pride Day and, my favorite as a teenager and young adult, the Halloween Parade in Greenwich Village. Really creative, theatrical people dreamt up the best costumes for Halloween. One year, all 101 Dalmatians marched. Puppeteers also brought giant figures they walked on sticks.
I left New York in 1995, so I’m sure the city has far more parades now scattered throughout the different boroughs. But, in my experience, each brings people together to celebrate. You might get caught in traffic due to street closures, but then watching the parades provides entertainment in the meantime.
As Waunakee grows, families new to the village look for something they can do in their own community, just as my mother and I did in New York. The village president, Chris Zellner, enthusiastically jump-started the July 4th celebration several years ago. It attracts crowds of people each year who can enjoy the Independence Day event in their hometown. Now the board is exploring the feasibility of building a swimming pool, another attraction for residents to enjoy.
Every event, every amenity allows residents to take pride in their hometown and fall in love with it just a little more. They get to know each other and build ties to help Waunakee become a stronger community.