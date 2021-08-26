Back in late April, when I got the second COVID-19 vaccine, I envisioned a much different end of summer, more like the beginning. That’s when few people were testing positive for the COVID-19 virus, and we all felt safe going to restaurants, to movie theaters and to other crowded venues, both indoor and out, without masks. I had just begun to once again enjoy one of my pre-pandemic passions: eating food I can’t make at home prepared by a chef. And, in July, I saw a movie in an actual movie theater.
But this New York Times headline describes the way our summer is actually ending: “Delta Surge Drives Home Painful Truth: COVID Isn’t Going Away.”
I had such hopes in April as I got my shots. I figured everyone who could get one would. It worked for polio, right?
But now in the United States, more than 100,000 cases are being reported each day, nearly twice as many as at this time last summer. With the more contagious delta variant, even crowded outdoor gatherings give hesitancy. This newspaper company is requiring masks in the workplace once again after we had enjoyed two months unmasked, able to see one another’s smiles here at our office. Public Health Madison Dane County again issued a mask mandate that took effect last week.
In Dane County, over a seven-day period ending Aug. 19, 693 people tested positive, according to data from the state health department.
I can’t help feeling like this could have been avoided if only we had more shots in arms around the United States.
The state health department released new statistics comparing the rates of cases, hospitalizations and deaths among those with and without vaccines in Wisconsin. The upshot of the data: those who are vaccinated are three times less likely to get the virus, and if they do get sick, they’re less likely to be hospitalized or die.
Health experts – those who have devoted years of study in their fields – tell us the best way to protect ourselves from COVID-19 is to get the vaccine, but still in Wisconsin, about half of the population remains unvaccinated.
In the name of freedom or some ideal, some are vehemently opposed to masks and vaccines, and they wear this opposition as a badge of protest against progressives. But the health experts are not politicians. They have no interest in taking away our freedom. Rather, their goal is to keep hospitals from being overrun, so patients who need care have access to it. They’d rather see us all without a mask; that would mean few people were testing positive, and the vaccine rollout was successful.
But here I sit at work, masked up, and resenting it much more so than I did a year ago, before a vaccine was tested and released for use. The mask is not so much uncomfortable as it is a symbol of our society’s utter failure to unify against the real enemy, COVID-19 and all of the variants.