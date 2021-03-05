The year of COVID
One year ago, my husband and I were celebrating two milestones with his parents — two big birthdays with Tim turning 50 and his mother 80.
At the time, COVID-19 cases were mounting in the United States, and for some weeks before, my mother-in-law had been advising me to stock our kitchen pantry. As a retired nurse and nursing instructor who reads up on pandemics and health crises, she predicted supply shortages as the virus became more prevalent.
We had this conversation again that birthday weekend, and yes, I had already accumulated cans of beans, tomatoes and tomato paste, along with packages of meat, butter, cat food, flour and the rest. Sure, I stocked up on toilet paper, too, but didn’t have a closet full of it.
A few days later, the first COVID case showed up in Dane County, followed by the first case of community spread. March 17, 2020, Gov. Evers ordered schools and businesses closed.
The year of COVID has changed our lives in many ways, in some cases permanently. Some arrivals — the routine recording of public meetings and worship services to view online — may remain as they draw more people who can’t physically attend these. We’ll probably continue to teleconference more with distant friends and relatives now that we’ve all learned Zoom, Google Meets and the like.
School districts also have discussed doing away with snow days now that resources are available for remote learning. And for many companies and workers, remote work is here to stay.
Many have, for the most part, learned to live with COVID with some degree of normality. Warmer temperatures have brought us all out of hibernation, and as I drove down Main Street one day last week, I noticed people out wearing masks, visiting stores again. Seeing folks walking downtown toting small shopping bags was hopeful in many ways.
But this life-altering pandemic may have diminished some relationships that keep us happy. Sociologist refer to these as “weak ties.”
These are the acquaintances at work, restaurants, shops, salons, gyms, the post office, houses of worship and other places.
Those of us who have donned our masks and forged ahead during this past year still see these folks, but the interactions are somewhat lacking. Masks muffle our voices and hide our smiles. Zoom get-togethers with friends help, but they lack the randomness of say, bumping into someone from the gym at a restaurant and having that impromptu conversation. These more random interactions help us feel more connected to our communities, whether professional or otherwise. Some have turned to Facebook and social media platforms to build these connections and share common interests.
While the vaccine offers some light at the end of the tunnel, we may be wearing masks for another year. Hopefully, I’ll be writing about the year of no COVID then.
