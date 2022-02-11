Thanks to smart financial planning, one large piece of the decision-making process seems to have been removed from the school district’s building referendum: the tax impact.
Those who have been keeping up with the Jan. 31 community engagement meeting on facilities learned that the district has aggressively paid down debt to financially prepare for the next borrowing.
As I’ve covered various school referendums and proposed capital improvement projects, one of the biggest hurdles has been convincing voters that the increase in their tax bills is necessary. Tax increases can be hard to swallow, and some argue that senior citizens with fixed incomes will no longer be able to afford their homes if their taxes are raised.
But utilizing strategies to financially plan for borrowing of up to $150 million over time, school officials have found a way to keep the property tax rate stable over time. That allows voters to concentrate solely on whether they agree that the proposed capital projects will best serve the district’s families. Rather than worrying about if the community can afford the improvements, the question becomes, which ideas are best?
Should Heritage Elementary be rebuilt on site so it can remain in the village’s first residential area, where homes are somewhat more affordable than in other subdivisions?
Or should a new elementary school be built near Waunakee Intermediate School, and a new middle school be constructed on the Heritage site, with its athletic fields and nearby high school facilities?
Would that neighborhood be best served by an elementary school or a middle school nearby?
Are there other projects you would like to see?
A survey will go out to residents, likely next month. Be sure to keep informed and share your preferences with school officials as they plan for the next building projects.
The thing about facemasksReaders of this column know I’m an advocate for following health experts’ advice when it comes to COVID-19. During times when the numbers of people getting infected have surged, I’ve supported wearing facemasks and avoiding large gatherings.
I always listen to professionals who know more than I do about things like infectious diseases, planning for funerals, road construction projects and my home’s plumbing, all things I’m woefully ignorant about.
I think those professionals appreciate that I don’t go around telling them how to do their job, the same way I appreciate that they don’t tell me how to write articles for the Tribune.
But after wearing a facemask indoors for what seems like a decade, I’m noticing some behavioral changes. I can walk into a store and not recognize people I know. Or I see someone I think I know but can’t quite tell. Or I think they are someone else and call them by an incorrect name.
I say ‘hi’ to people in the grocery story, only to get a confused look, forcing me to reintroduce myself.
I’m not sure about this, but I think I might smile a little less than I used to, just because no one can see it. And I might have stopped making eye contact with people. Especially in winter, we’re all masked, bundled up and unrecognizable.
So, as the numbers begin to come down, I’m hoping we can take off the masks indoors again. Thank goodness winter is half over now, so soon we’ll be outdoors again, able to safely congregate in a more natural way.