Once in a while, I get to talk to a former Waunakee resident who moved away some years ago, usually about their subscription. More often than not, they’ll say, “Waunakee sure has changed.”
They remember a small farming community with a few banks and businesses for the residents, along with a strongly supported school district, churches and community organizations.
Today, some of those farms have been replaced with homes and new commercial areas. The “small community” is now home to nearly 15,000, a comparatively large Wisconsin village. Many farms remain, but agriculture is certainly not the leading industry. Yet, in Waunakee’s downtown Main Street area, many of the historic buildings still stand, including Mill House Quilts.
That iconic Baker Street business has housed a quilt shop since the mid 1990s, drawing quilters from all over the United States. That’s when the mill was restored and renovated for retail use.
Recently, the village’s plan commission approved a hotel use for the upper level, as proposed by two partners, one who also hopes to locate a business in the lower level.
Holding up their business plan is the need for fire protection, namely a sprinkler system. The partners’ financing fails to cover that cost, and so to bridge that gap, they have requested Tax Incremental Finance assistance. The village board last week met in closed session to discuss this, but prior to the closed meeting, President Chris Zellner stated his hesitancy about the request, saying he prefers TIF assistance be used for public benefit.
Then the question becomes, would a Main Street boutique hotel project result in an asset for the community?
Waunakee currently has very few places for out-of-towners to stay, especially since the former Baymont Inn and Suites is now used by a nonprofit for transitional housing. Hotels also help support the village’s economy, generating room tax for the village’s tourism budget although a six-room inn’s contributions would be fairly small. But the project could offer another benefit: A sprinkler system could provide a kind of historic preservation, ensuring that in the event of a fire, one of the village’s historic buildings, the mill that served the village’s early settlers, would be saved.
True, the Baker Street partners would be the beneficiaries as they build their business at the site, but one could argue the project serves the community, as well. The village board’s task will be to weigh the benefits to the community against the loss of the added tax increment for the next couple of decades. With a project like this, the increment won’t make or break the budget.
A vote in favor also may prompt other nearby businesses in historic buildings to seek TIF dollars for projects, as well. We’ll see what kind of appetite there is for investing in those properties and downtown businesses.