One of my favorite cartoons from Gary Larson’s “The Far Side” shows a man sitting in a room, the plaster walls cracked, a picture hanging askew, and clothes on the floor. The man is look at his window, where a chicken sits.
The caption reads, “The Bluebird of Happiness long absent from his life, Ned is visited by the Chicken of Depression.” I laugh whenever I see it, but I also recognize I, like Ned and many others, do get visited by that chicken from time to time.
In the past few months, the Waunakee community put the spotlight on mental health, with the Waunakee Project Brave program in February, the Waunakee Community Cares Coalition’s monthly speakers in April, and now the recognition of May as Mental Health Awareness month.
In my home, as a kid, we often talked about mental health; my mother has been a practicing psychotherapist since I was in elementary school and before that, a social worker. So, I was used to hearing about cases of anorexia, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.
Still, in high school, when I experienced depression and what I have learned is termed “generalized anxiety disorder,” I felt strange seeing a therapist. Asking for help is difficult, and besides, I didn’t want to be labeled “mentally ill.”
That stigma is precisely what dissuades others from seeking treatment when they experience symptoms as I did. But often, without treatment, the symptoms worsen, sometimes triggering self-destructive patterns, such as drug or alcohol abuse that can lead to addiction. Other behaviors can be destructive to others, and when emotional pain becomes unbearable, some turn to suicide.
Last week, Village Administrator Todd Schmidt and Create Waunakee Committee member Joel Lewis both talked openly about their own mental-health challenges as they introduced the May Mental Health Awareness proclamation to the board. Joel put it best, I thought, when he said sometimes, “It’s OK not to be OK.”
Circumstances in our lives trigger symptoms like anxiety or depression. That’s been especially true as we’ve lived with COVID-19 and avoided crowds and public spaces. Because we are social creatures, isolation takes a toll.
And, let’s face it: Life is not always a bowl of Cheerios. People we love die or get sick; things don’t always turn out as we’d hoped; life just isn’t fair at times. And it’s OK to feel the blows of life’s punches. We don’t have to – and can’t – feel happy all the time. Some days, the chicken stops in for a visit.
But the bluebird returns on others, and working to develop greater resilience so we can experience joy is worth it. Because life can also be so beautiful, and we don’t want to miss out on those moments.
Fortunately, mental-health professionals have devoted their careers to understanding mental wellness behaviorally and chemically. We know that exercise boosts serotonin levels in the brain, and practicing mindfulness can ease anxiety. Getting enough sleep helps our mood, as does finding support from friends and family. And sometimes, the right medication is needed to adjust a person’s brain chemistry. Those mental-health professionals can offer the guidance needed.
Recognition of May as National Mental Health Awareness month is necessary to build a stronger, all around healthier Waunakee community. The folks involved in these programs should be applauded for their efforts to prevent addiction and suicide. Let’s look forward to the speakers and other events coming up in May. Hopefully, these will help to lift the stigma surrounding mental health challenges while deepening our compassion and understanding of mental wellness.