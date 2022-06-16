My writing challenge last week was trying to avoid repeating the words “public” and “comment” in a story about the June 6 Waunakee Village Board meeting.
During the public comment section of the meeting, several Waunakee folks (members of the public) showed up to talk (comment) about a policy the board was to consider about the whole public comment process.
Anyone watching the meeting learned that the ability to address the board and make one’s voice heard is very important to some. The discussion dominated the hour-and-40-minute meeting, taking up about an hour, and ended with the promise of more discussion to come.
According to staff, when the COVID-19 pandemic caused meetings to be held remotely, efforts were made to include and engage the public. Waunakee’s administration seemed to work especially hard at this, holding meetings on Zoom where individuals could register to speak. Prior to that, agendas were changed to allow public comments on the agenda as well as not on the agenda.
But, the village administrator has said the accommodations made to accept public comment during the pandemic demonstrated a need for a clear policy on a process they called misunderstood. The village attorney and one board member also pointed out inconsistencies in the handling of public comments. And so, staff drafted a policy to guide the sort of public comment accepted at meetings, how to proceed with comments emailed in, and how board members should respond to them.
They’re continuing to tweak the forms attendees should fill out if they wish to speak and hash out the protocol for comments emailed in, perhaps allowing them to be read only when a commenter requests it. They will be maintained as part of the public record, however.
Soon, the village hall will be equipped with technology that allows constituents to attend meetings remotely. Then, anyone can comment from home unless that person has no internet access or lacks the physical ability to do so.
The interest in having emails to board read aloud shows that individuals attending meetings not only want to speak their mind, they want to hear what fellow residents have to say. And perhaps they want to know if the board is, indeed, truly listening to and taking action that aligns with their constituents’ views. I’m not a fan of hour-long discussions when I cover village board meetings, but the interest in local government is encouraging.
Waunakee residents should also be encouraged by the village board’s interest in hearing from them, and the staff members’ work to make the process clear. Although some matters require public hearings, Wisconsin’s open meetings compliance law doesn’t require governmental bodies to allow public comment at regular meetings. The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Open Meetings Compliance Guide makes this clear:
“In general, the open meetings law grants citizens the right to attend and observe open session meetings of governmental bodies, but does not require a governmental body to allow members of the public to speak or actively participate in the body’s meeting. There are some other state statutes that require governmental bodies to hold public hearings on specific matters…
“Although it is not required, the open meetings law does permit a governmental body to set aside a portion of an open meeting as a public comment period. Such a period must be included on the meeting notice. During such a period, the body may receive information from the public and may discuss any matter raised by the public. If a member of the public raises a subject that does not appear on the meeting notice, however, it is advisable to limit the discussion of that subject and to defer any extensive deliberation to a later meeting for which more specific notice can be given. In addition, the body may not take formal action on a subject raised in the public comment period, unless that subject is also identified in the meeting notice.”
That leaves a lot of gray areas for local governments. What we’ve seen at the last few Waunakee Village Board meetings is a local government allowing the public to help shape its policy on how it will receive their comments.
I’ll be repetitive: It’s a public process on a public process.