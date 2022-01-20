For years, economists and policy analysts have warned that the United States would face a worker shortage, anticipating that the Baby Boom generation would reach retirement age.
Born in the years 1946 to 1964, Baby Boomers make up one-third of the workforce, and the oldest of them are now reaching age 65. The earliest a person can take social security is age 62, and at 65, Medicare becomes available, so one’s employment is removed from the health insurance equation.
According to ABC news, the vast majority of those who have left the workforce are over age 55 and are retiring early. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the timeline for Boomers to leave the workforce, according to news sources, as some found the transition to remote work difficult, and others required to work in person were unwilling to risk infection.
And, with death all around us during the worst of the pandemic, COVID-19 forced many to address an existential question: How do we want to live out our remaining days? A number of those 55 and older answered by retiring early.
The retirements have caused a crisis in many workplaces and created headaches for recruiters. Public schools seem to be particularly stressed, as do health-care settings. Newsrooms, too, find replacing workers challenging. Restaurants are also crying for help.
On top of it all, the high COVID infection rates resulting from a highly transmissible omicron variant are causing absences, straining co-workers who fill in for them. So, those of us working are less efficient than we’d like to be.
The good news, according to Pew Research, is some retirees are “unretiring,” returning to work in some shape or form. Some are predicting a more stable future in terms of employment. In the meantime, a little patience and understanding is needed for those soldiering on, doing what they can to keep their workplaces functioning.