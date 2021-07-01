As more of us get the COVID-19 vaccine, we’re beginning to resume the pre-pandemic activities we enjoyed.
I hadn’t seen my mother since August 2019, so one of the first things I did after my two Pfizer shots was buy a plane ticket to New York, where she still lives. Last week, I took my first flight in two years to see her and the big city where I grew up. And I learned a few things about plane travel post-pandemic.
Right now, plane tickets are pricey. Gas prices are high, and like everything, the tickets are in suddenly in demand. To save money, I booked early morning flights. Unfortunately, the only transportation I found to the airport for my return pretty much equaled the cost-savings on the airfare. That’s because when you’re traveling to the airport at 3 a.m. to get though security in time for a 6:10 a.m. flight, no public transportation is available, so you need to reserve an expensive cab.
And I learned that 3:30 a.m. was too early to check in: The security staff reports to work at 4 a.m. at LaGuardia airport, so I and a couple dozen other passengers stood around waiting for a half hour.
I re-learned that FAA requires passengers to store any gels or liquids in a sealed plastic bag to present that as they go through security. When I was asked, “Do you have any gels or liquid to take on the plane?” I meekly answered, “Somewhere.”
The travel gods were on my side that morning, I guess, because the security worker just rolled her eyes and sent me on my way. I guess the gel thing is far less important in light of COVID precautions.
I also re-learned to watch the layover time when booking connecting flights. On my return trip, I had 32 minutes to get from one end of the Detroit airport, where we landed, to get to my connecting flight. One bonus was traveling through what I call the Motown tunnel, where 1960s-70s music recorded in the motor town is played and the walls are lit with funky designs.
Airports have responded to the pandemic and now provide hand sanitizer stations at the gates. Right now, travelers are still required to wear facemasks. But the most striking advent due to COVID was at the Minneapolis airport on my way to New York, where a recorded message invited all to receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
I also rediscovered a love for travel. I left New York 26 years ago, and the city has changed a great deal since then, allowing me to play tourist in my hometown. It has new parks, restaurants and lots of street art to discover. Someday, I’ll spend more than just a few days in there.