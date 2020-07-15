Usually throughout the year, I’m out and about taking pictures, attending events and meetings, and having a chance to talk to folks in the community pretty regularly.
These moments are valuable to my work because readers talk about what stories they liked or didn’t, what points we might have missed in our reporting and about other stories we could be looking into. All those other perspectives help us view our work through a different lens.
Of course with COVID, the ultimate canceler of all things social and in-person, I’ve missed out on these. I can think of so many people whom I regularly chatted with at Village Hall while waiting for municipal meetings to begin, at Waunakee schools as I checked in at the front office and while gathered at community events. I miss you all.
Even when I am out now taking pictures at drive-by birthday parades, picnics and other socially distant events, behind the mask I’m less likely to stop and chat for prolonged periods. Talking through a mask is a little like trying to communicate underwater, but dry. I always think I sound like the teacher in the Charlie Brown animated shows.
Readers often drive our coverage. We know about the meetings we have to cover and the topics to follow up on. But we may not be aware of community members’ achievements, new businesses opening or other interesting stories.
We rely on interactions with community members to learn of these. Now, more than ever, we need readers to be in touch, but communication during this pandemic time is mainly done through phone calls, emails and other electronic means.
We’re still here working away at the Tribune office, and we welcome calls and emails. If you didn’t like how we reported something, let us know. We’re also open to ideas on stories we may never have thought of, so keep in touch. Now, more than ever, we need contact, even if it isn’t in person.
Feel free to call us at (608) 849-5227 or email tribnews@hng.news.com.
