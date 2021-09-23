Last week’s plan commission meeting included topics for discussion that seemed impeccably timed, starting out with a presentation from the Capital Area Regional Plan Commission on a Regional Development Framework. The framework is the culmination of a long public process to plan for Dane County’s growth through the next 25 years or so.
Plan commissioners and members of the public listened as a regional planner outlined six strategies for growth while preserving farmland and environmental corridors, protecting natural resources and reducing greenhouse gases. Some of the strategies include locating housing within urban centers or corridors where transportation is available and near employment.
Later in the meeting, the commission considered a conceptual plan for an apartment complex in the Woodland Crest mixed-use development that seemed to exemplify many of the concepts within the Regional Development Framework.
The proposed 94-unit, three-story structure would be close to a commuter road; it would be close to shopping, too, with a Kwik Trip, restaurants and plans for a Hy-Vee to begin next year. And it’s within biking distance from parks, the Waunakee Public Library, Village Center and other facilities.
Yet, understandably, plan commissioners balked at the idea of yet another three-story apartment building, the third proposed in the village in 2021 alone. Commissioner Chris Thomas asked the CARPC planner how communities like Waunakee can manage to retain their small-town feel. Commissioner Chris Zellner asked if other communities were seeing taller buildings proposed to meet the housing demand. It’s been said before, many times: We don’t want to look like the nearby, bursting-at-the-seams metropolis of Sun Prairie.
Some who have lived here for many years may be sad to see farmland lost and replaced by new housing. I tend to grow emotionally attached to certain views, some farm fields, for instance, where haybales appear at harvest-time. In my 26 years of living in Waunakee, I’ve enjoyed views across different fields and marking the seasons as they turn light green after planting time until they’re snow-covered come winter.
Saying goodbye to those fields as they’re replaced with development can feel like losing a friend somehow. But I also understand that the world is much larger than my own attachments and desires, and my loss is a large gain for those who have found homes and employment in those developments. And only through growth can the Waunakee school district receive state aid.
Chris Zellner, village president, spoke of his own ambivalence about the Woodland Crest proposal. While he expressed discomfort with the density and large structures, he also noted that perhaps this area, near the Laurel Apartment complex, is appropriate for such housing. And Commissioner Phil Willems, the one octogenarian on the commission, pointed out that seniors in Waunakee are moving to other communities because they are unable to find apartment homes locally.
Maybe Waunakee’s small-town feel survives in its historic downtown district with independently owned shops, its churches, schools and at its festivals and ballgames. That’s where neighbors, friends and family greet one another.
With a population topping 14,000, calling Waunakee a small town for Wisconsin seems like a stretch these days. But, hey, it’s not Sun Prairie.