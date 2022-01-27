As the Waunakee School Board plans for new facilities and upgrades to existing buildings, it soon will make decisions impacting future generations.
This area and its student population are growing, and with the middle school already overflowing, portable classrooms are housing instruction there. Upgrades are needed at Heritage Elementary School, as well, the oldest school in the district, and one option would be to demolish that building and start over, perhaps with a new middle school there and an elementary school in another location. It all comes with a price tag, impacting thousands of households within the district.
School board members want to know what residents want to see as they weigh all alternatives.
On Monday, the community will have a chance to weigh in on what members see as priorities and to ask questions. The district has set a community engagement meeting for Jan. 31 to learn stakeholders’ thoughts about facility planning.
Set for 6:30 p.m., the meeting will be both in-person and via Zoom, making it accessible for most people. Anyone with questions is asked to submit them Friday by 4 p.m. Information with a link to the meeting can be found on the district’s website under the Communication to Families tab.
Be sure to participate and be part of the process, so when you go the polls, you have a clear sense of what you’re voting for.
Waunakee’s schools are a point of pride in the community, and only with our support can the staff and administration continue to provide the district’s children with the best education possible. The district also brings the community together for athletics, community service, the arts and more. Be sure to get involved during this important time as the school board plans for the future.
I’m not a huge fan of snow, mainly because I hate to drive in it, but in some ways, it has been a welcome sight this past week. We’ve had abnormally dry weather for about the past year, so seeing a measurable amount piled up brought hope.
With spring two months away, I’m already beginning to plan the garden and look at seed catalogs; now Mother Nature just has to cooperate.
Snow also forces us to get out of the house and clear our driveway and sidewalks. With bright sunshine and little wind Sunday, 10 degree temperatures could have felt much more punishing, and it sure was pretty against those clear blue skies. It was almost enough to make us forget about the previous evening’s Packers’ loss. Almost.