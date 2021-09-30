auktoberfest weekend typically draws large numbers of area residents to the Endres Manufacturing grounds for games and contests, German food and music, and beer. Wauktoberfest this year was no different, just bigger, it seemed.
I noticed a new demographic at the event – those who specifically seek out Oktoberfest events to celebrate the German tradition. You can spot them by their Bavarian style hats with the many pins and buttons attached, each collected from a different Oktoberfest.
Thanks to a dedicated group of fun-loving volunteers, the Waunakee event has landed on the map for those who seek out polka and marzen-style beer traditionally brewed for the season. Those folks seemed to be having fun at Waunakee’s own unique Wauktoberfest.
They weren’t the only ones. As I took pictures Saturday and spent a couple hours enjoying festivities, I observed many young families doing the same, feeding the goats, painting pumpkins and dancing polkas.
Some I talked to had recently moved to Waunakee. One couple who moved to the village during the COVID-19 said it was the first community event they’d attended. They seemed to be glad they did.
I reflected on my own experience as a newcomer to Waunakee in the mid 1990s. At the time, events like garage sale days and WaunaFest somehow made me feel more connected to my new home, as we as a community all experienced these together. I fell in love with Waunakee then, and my husband and I began to volunteer and meet new people. Seeing the next generation carry this on in Waunakee warmed my heart.
The service organizations that orchestrate Wauktoberfest and WaunaFest deserve a great deal of thanks. Those events raise money for community projects, and they require countless hours of work, not only during the weekends they fall on but many days before and after. Months of meetings go into the planning.
The money the two events raise goes to worthy projects like the accessible pier Rotary installed at the Village Center Pond, large public projects like the Waunakee Public Library and smaller ones like the Knights of Columbus’ Punt, Pass and Kick contest.
But perhaps the larger reward for organizers of these events and others, like WaunaBoom, lies in creating a tradition that brings community members together to celebrate and share the experience each year. They strengthen the bond between the residents and their hometown.