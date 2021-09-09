s Labor Day approached last week, much was in the news about that topic – working and careers. With labor shortages affecting nearly every industry, some stories tried to address the reasons, and others examined solutions.
According to some, today the catch phrase “work-life balance” has become almost a mantra. One article pointed out that many millennials and Generation Xers are less interested in putting their careers ahead of their themselves, their families or their health for most of their adult life in order to support corporate executives’ profit, only to wind up left with 10 years of life left. The idea is to enjoy life when you’re young.
If you go to any pop-up market, you’ll see the results of this work-life-balance emphasis among this age group. Many are making and selling jams, jewelry, furniture and clothing and working for themselves.
I think of my parents, who defined themselves through their work. My father was a small businessman, starting off as a nightclub manager. He saved up to open his own eatery and pub in Chicago before he moved to Wisconsin and sold it. Then he purchased a pier service and installation business on Lake Geneva. After he sold that, he bought a tavern in Delavan, where he worked until he was unable, then sold it.
My mother, at 82, continues to have a much smaller psychotherapy practice than she did 20 years ago. She wants to work until the very end of her life. Her mother also worked part-time until she was 80 years old.
But as both of my parents pursued their dreams, going to school or saving to buy their own business, they worked hard at other jobs, some in the service industry. In fact, that’s how they met.
Generations later, the service industry is perhaps the hardest hit by the labor shortage, and as a result, many restaurants are increasing their wages. The Washington Post reported in August the average wage for restaurant workers nationwide had risen to $15 an hour since the pandemic. Many economists point to the pandemic, when life’s uncertainties became glaring, as leading to a greater pursuit of work-life balance.
Higher restaurant wage costs are causing menu prices to rise, but we all learned to cook again during the pandemic, right? Maybe dining out will once again becomes a special occasion thing.
A new PBS series, “The Future of Work,” is airing now, and last week’s episode focused on how globalization and the 21st Century industrial revolution has reduced the number of human workers needed for many jobs. That’s devastated communities; some, like Flint, Michigan, continue to struggle.
To survive, all people all need to work, and most want a sense of purpose in life. But the desire is for a wage that supports life’s basic needs – food, shelter and healthcare. Work that also allows time off to pursue other passions – travel, hunting, spending time with loved ones, for example – is ideal. And work that brings us joy is a blessing.